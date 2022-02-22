House Democrat Ruben Gallego Says He Wants Government To Seize And Redistribute Truckers’ Vehicles

Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego tweeted Tuesday his desire for authorities to seize trucks blocking highways near Washington, D.C., and redistribute them to other trucking businesses.

“Perfect time to impound and give the trucks to small trucking companies looking to expand their business,” Gallego wrote in response to a news report warning that a convoy of truckers could shut down the highways surrounding the nation’s capital.

Perfect time to impound and give the trucks to small trucking companies looking to expand their business. https://t.co/1pHURh0hbr — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) February 22, 2022

Several organizations have planned to launch trucker convoys in various cities across the U.S., including Washington, D.C., to protest COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates. (RELATED: Trucker PAC Launches Fund To Support Protests Against US COVID-19 Restrictions)

One of the “Freedom Convoy” organizers, Bob Bolus, announced plans to clog Washington freeways and disrupt traffic in the city like a “boa constrictor.”

“That basically squeezes you, chokes you, and then swallows you,” Bolus said. “And that’s what we’re going to do to D.C.”

Gallego’s comments follow remarks made by Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson expressing his intent to sell trucks impounded following the Freedom Convoy protests.

“I’ve asked our solicitor and our city manager, how can we keep the tow trucks and the campers and the vans and everything else that we’ve confiscated, and sell those pieces of equipment to help recoup some of the costs that our taxpayers are absorbing,” Watson said Saturday. “So that’s one of the provisions of the Emergency Act, and we have been a beneficiary of the Emergency Act.”

Gallego’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.