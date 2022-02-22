Kate Middleton Wows In Double-Breasted Red Blazer And Black Pants Combo During Denmark Visit

Kate Middleton definitely stunned when she stepped out in a gorgeous double-breasted blazer and pants combination during her trip Tuesday to Denmark.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the bright red long-sleeve button-up jacket and white ruffled top during her visit to The University of Copenhagen's Center for Early Childhood Cognition.

She completed the fun look with loose hair, black wide-legged pants and black high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Later, the duchess visited The LEGO Foundation PlayLab and judging by the pictures of her trip, a good time was had by all.

Middleton's fashion sense is always on point no matter what the occasion.