Colorado Man Finds A Mountain Lion Eating An Elk On His Porch

A man in Colorado got the surprise of a lifetime when he looked out at his porch.

In a YouTube video recently released by Outdoor Life, a mountain lion was going to town on dead elk on a man's porch.

The description of the video reads, “When Charles Zelenka of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, went to investigate a noise outside his home in the middle of the night on Jan. 4, 2022. He discovered a dying cow elk on his front porch, and the mountain lion that had killed her.”

You can check it out below. It’s absolutely insane.

Once again, we’re reminded that nature isn’t meant to be messed with! It’s not meant to be messed with at all.

People might think mountain lions and other animals are all cute and fluffy when they see them, but that’s not the case.

Whether it’s sharks or a four-legged animal with fur, odds are high that you don’t want to mess with rogue animals.

This mountain lion was eating a dead elk like it was no big deal at all! If it took down an elk, what do you think it would do to you?

It wouldn’t be good!

