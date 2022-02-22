Former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill Is A Big Fan Of ‘Yellowstone’ And ‘1883’

It turns out that Rob O’Neill has some great taste when it comes to television.

During a recent appearance on the “Drinkin’ Bros Podcast,” the Navy SEAL responsible for blasting Osama Bin Laden during a nighttime raid in Pakistan revealed that he’s a big fan of “Yellowstone” and the prequel series “1883.” (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

His only issue? People back in his home state of Montana now think they’re all Rip. Watch him break it down below.

Folks, what more do you need to hear at this point? I love “Yellowstone” and “1883,” the SEAL responsible for shooting Osama Bin Laden loves both shows and millions of people around the country also love watching.

At this point, you’re on the outside looking in if you’re not a huge fan of whatever Taylor Sheridan releases because it’s all great.

I’m also very willing to entertain the idea that “1883” might be just as good as “Yellowstone.” I’m not there yet, but I’m getting close.

The first season of “1883” has been absolute fire, and it’s only getting better with every single episode that passes.

Seriously, what are you doing with your life if you’re not watching?

With multiple more series from Taylor Sheridan on the way, I suggest you all catch up ASAP. You don’t want to be the only one of your friends not watching.