Robert Keller Shares Insane Gunfight Story From The War In Afghanistan

Robert Keller has been a part of some crazy stuff during his time in the military.

I recently sat down with the former Delta Force operator to talk about a bunch of topics, and he told an insane story about a gunfight he got in while in Afghanistan.

“Very seldom do you get to make your own kill individually because we’re all so good that everyone is so fast. If there’s a bad guy, we’re all shooting him, right…Then, it’s even more seldom to shoot multiple dudes by yourself,” Keller told me as he was explaining the setup to the story.

“I think there were five dudes in the compound. I had RPGs coming at me. Grenades being thrown at me from the left. RPG coming at me from the front. I had small arms fire coming at me. I’m the only one up on this wall. So, I got to engage all those targets by myself,” he added. You can watch him break down the full story of him kicking ass below.

I hope you’re all enjoying this interview as much as I am because Keller is an awesome dude. I love how he pointed out “you can only kill one guy at a time” in the most casual manner possible when talking about training.

Just absurdly badass.

“That was the best day of my life.” What’s it like to get in a gunfight with terrorists? I asked former Delta Force commando Robert Keller about his first gunfight, and his answer was awesome. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/29sdRTjMKK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 21, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest clips as we have them!