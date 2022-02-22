STUDY: Nevada Is The Most Sinful State In America

Nevada is apparently the most sinful state in America.

According to a study from WalletHub, Nevada is the most sinful state in America. California, Texas, Florida and Louisiana rounded out the top five. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The study was based on anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices and greed.

Is anyone surprised that the home of Las Vegas topped the list? I’m damn sure not surprised at all. Vegas alone is enough to put any state at the top of the list.

It’s a city centered around gambling, drinking, sports and partying. When all those things come together, there might be a bit of sinning that happens!

What’s it like when a blue-collar working class man buys a penthouse in Vegas? I found out! Trip Recap:

– @TheMirageLV penthouse and cabana

– Titanic Exhibit (it’s incredible)

– Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse at the @FlamingoVegas

– Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge at @ResortsWorldLV https://t.co/IFGGGLK6hI — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 16, 2021

Of course, I’m mostly joking around, but Vegas is truly an incredible place. I can’t get enough of the city. I go at least once a year, and I always have a blast.

As soon as I touch down, I grab a cold drink and we don’t stop pushing the limits until it’s time to get on the plane and go home.

So, while some people might hate Vegas, I can’t get enough of Sin City. It’s a blast, and I won’t apologize for loving it!