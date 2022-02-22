‘The View’ Co-Hosts Slam UK For Dropping COVID Restrictions

“The View” co-hosts took turns Tuesday slamming the United Kingdom and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for dropping COVID-19 restrictions.

During a panel discussion on the ABC talk show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg wondered if Johnson was “jumping the gun” with the move after Queen Elizabeth II announced Sunday that she’d tested positive for the coronavirus. (RELATED: ‘A Nation Of Golden Retrievers’: Joy Behar Mocks Americans Who Didn’t Want Vaccine Until Free Donuts Were Involved)

“They seem to be jumping ahead of themselves with this whole thing right now it seems to me,” co-host Joy Behar replied. “Everybody is like, ‘I’m sick of it, I’m over it.’ We are. We’re all sick of it. I’m sure [the audience doesn’t] like that they have to wear masks in here.” (RELATED: ‘The View’ Criticizes Hillary Clinton Over Defense Of Bill Clinton’s Sexual Misconduct Accusations [VIDEO])

WATCH:

“I have to wear a mask at the theater,” she added. “If I go to a concert, I have to wear a mask wherever there’s a crowd. And we’re sick of it. But that doesn’t mean that the medical science has caught up 100% yet. The British Medical Association says that, ‘removing all restrictions in England is premature… incredibly concerning…’ adding that it ‘neglects and fails those most at risk for COVID,’ meaning the queen, who’s 95.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said the move by the U.K. was “tone-deaf ” to announce this “on the eve of the queen announcing that she’s contracted COVID.”

“They have one job and that’s to protect the queen,” Hostin added. “And they couldn’t even do that. Prince Charles, I guess, was breathing all over her and gave her COVID. And Now Camilla [Duchess of Cornwall] has COVID. Maybe Camilla gave it to her.”

Goldberg suggested the queen might have “got it in the air” like everyone else.

Behar pressed Hostin on what she meant by the queen getting COVID-19 from Camilla. Her co-host pointed out that Camilla wasn’t a “rules follower” and that she doesn’t “follow rules and obligations of people that are married.”

Goldberg then told her co-host to stop and ended that part of the conversation.