Tom Izzo Reacts To The Wisconsin/Michigan Brawl, Rips People Suggesting Handshakes Lines Should Be Eliminated

Tom Izzo (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JeannaTrotmanTV/status/1495536258600292352 and https://twitter.com/BradGalli/status/1495894834263085060)

Tom Izzo had some powerful thoughts in the aftermath of the Wisconsin/Michigan brawl.

This past Sunday, Michigan coach Juwan Howard hit a Wisconsin coach in the handshake line after losing to the Badgers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In response, some people have suggested eliminating postgame handshakes from sports, but Izzo doesn’t want to hear any of that garbage.

“The people that are saying that are the same people that don’t want to teach players accountability, respect or anything else…That is absolutely ridiculous,” Izzo told the media Monday when discussing the idea of getting rid of the postgame handshake line.

You can watch his full comments below. They’re outstanding.

I can’t believe I’m actually agreeing with Tom Izzo, but here we are! Apparently, massive brawls in college basketball create strange alliances.

There’s no doubt at all that Izzo is 100% correct. If you can’t handle a handshake line, you have no business participating in sports.

It’s that simple.

Win or lose, you have to conduct yourself with class and integrity. Clearly, that mentality isn’t taught in Ann Arbor.

The problem isn’t with handshake lines. It’s with the fact adults are behaving like petulant teenagers when they don’t get their way. That’s the problem!

Props to Izzo for preaching some truth. The world needed to hear it!