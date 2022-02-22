Tom Izzo Reacts To The Wisconsin/Michigan Brawl, Rips People Suggesting Handshakes Lines Should Be Eliminated

Tom Izzo had some powerful thoughts in the aftermath of the Wisconsin/Michigan brawl.

This past Sunday, Michigan coach Juwan Howard hit a Wisconsin coach in the handshake line after losing to the Badgers.

New Angle Shows Insane Carnage Of The Wisconsin/Michigan Brawl https://t.co/qhxH4nGKjp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 22, 2022

In response, some people have suggested eliminating postgame handshakes from sports, but Izzo doesn’t want to hear any of that garbage.

Michigan’s Basketball Coach Gets A Laughable Punishment After Attacking An Opponent https://t.co/FPf5DcbYOq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 22, 2022

“The people that are saying that are the same people that don’t want to teach players accountability, respect or anything else…That is absolutely ridiculous,” Izzo told the media Monday when discussing the idea of getting rid of the postgame handshake line.

You can watch his full comments below. They’re outstanding.

Get rid of the handshake line? Tom Izzo was asked about, and he thinks it’s a ridiculous suggestion. pic.twitter.com/bj3JukIJQK — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 21, 2022

I can’t believe I’m actually agreeing with Tom Izzo, but here we are! Apparently, massive brawls in college basketball create strange alliances.

There’s no doubt at all that Izzo is 100% correct. If you can’t handle a handshake line, you have no business participating in sports.

It’s that simple.

Here’s really good raw video of the aftermath of #Michigan and #Wisconsin. You can clearly hear Juwan Howard say “I’ll remember that” to Greg Gard prior to the altercation. (Video courtesy of WKOW. Caution unedited, NSFW language.) pic.twitter.com/27N2q1OD8I — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) February 20, 2022

Win or lose, you have to conduct yourself with class and integrity. Clearly, that mentality isn’t taught in Ann Arbor.

The problem isn’t with handshake lines. It’s with the fact adults are behaving like petulant teenagers when they don’t get their way. That’s the problem!

Wisconsin Official Drops The Hammer After Horrifying Brawl Against Michigan https://t.co/bqAe2BunVC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 22, 2022

Props to Izzo for preaching some truth. The world needed to hear it!