Convicted Child Molester’s 2-Year Sentence ‘May Not Be Enough,’ Says Los Angeles DA George Gascon

Democratic Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon said Sunday that the 2-year prison sentence given to William Tubbs, a transgender woman convicted of molesting a child, “may not be enough.”

Tubbs, 26, was convicted of molesting a 10-year-old girl when he was two weeks shy of turning 18. After he was arrested, Tubbs asked to be called “Hannah” and started identifying as a woman, according to multiple reports. Gascon refused to try him as an adult and Tubbs was sentenced to two years in a juvenile facility.

“While for most people several years of jail time is adequate, it may not be for Ms. Tubbs,” Gascon said Sunday in a statement, according to the New York Post, “After her sentencing in our case, I became aware of extremely troubling statements she made about her case, the resolution of it and the young girl that she harmed,” Gascon continued.

The statements follow the creation of a new committee founded by Gascon that would review requests filed by prosecutors to transfer juveniles to adult courts in cases involving minors accused of violent sexual assaults, murders, and other serious crimes, the Post reported.

Deputy District Attorney Shea Shanna called out Gascon for his statements, telling the NY Post, “George Gascon was in possession of all evidence and knew or should have known of every statement made by Tubbs when he said he still believed Tubbs should be tried as a juvenile.”

“Gascon knew about all 250 plus jailhouse tapes and removed me from the case the night before the hearing where I was going to play the tapes,” Sanna continued.

Audio recordings between Tubbs and his father were shared by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin.

“So now they’re going to put me in with other trannies that have seen their cases like mine or with one tranny like me that has a case like mine,” Tubbs told his father. “So when you come to court, make sure you address me as her.”

EXCLUSIVE: In in-custody phone calls, 26 y/o transgender child molester Hannah Tubbs boasts about not having to serve prison time or register as a sex offender before being sentenced to 2 yrs in a juvenile facility after LA DA @GeorgeGascon refused to prosecute Tubbs as an adult. pic.twitter.com/n9KesabvXE — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 21, 2022



Tubbs said he wouldn’t have to register as a sex offender because Gascon chose to try him as a juvenile.

“So what are they going to do to you then?” the father asked Tubbs.

“Nothin’. If there’s a next time, I ever get in trouble, I’m leaving the state, I’m leaving the country. I ain’t staying,” Tubbs replied.