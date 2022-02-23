Britney Spears Says It’s ‘Time For Change’ As She Announces She’s Looking To Purchase A New Home

Britney Spears definitely got everyone’s attention when she posted on Instagram it was “time for change” and announced she was in the market for a new home.

“So this is the view from my room … it’s pretty spectacular,” the 40-year-old pop singer captioned her post Wednesday on social media. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

“I’ve lived in this house for 7 years and I’m in the process of buying a new home … it’s time for change,” she added. “I’ve been pretty modest about the home I live in now!” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

“I know you guys have seen me dance in my living room,” Spears continued. “But honestly I have 3 living rooms! Maybe one day I’ll give you guys a tour but until then here’s the pink sky!”

The “Gimme More” hitmaker’s post included two videos showing the superstar singer’s view of her pool and the surrounding foothills and mountain range.

Spears didn’t explain anything further about what she meant by buying a new home. However, she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, so it’s definitely possible the two are shopping for a home together.

The “Toxic” hitmaker later followed up her house post with a lengthy message going back to how she said she was treated during her nearly 14 year conservatorship. She named an entity called TriStar and said she planned to sue them for what she said they did to her.

“Nobody else would have lived through what they did to me,” the singer’s post read, in part. “I lived through all of if and I remember all of it! I will sue the shit out of Tri Star! Psss they got away with all of it and I’m here to warn them every day of my precious life!”

It is unclear at the time of publication, who the entity is she’s referring to.

In November, a judge terminated the conservatorship. Britney had been under it since 2008, which oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.