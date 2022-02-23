Charlize Theron Says She ‘Didn’t Feel Safe’ Filming ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ With Tom Hardy

Charlize Theron’s time filming “Mad Max: Fury Road” with Tom Hardy wasn’t a ton of fun.

The book "Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road" chronicles the filming of the hit film and the relationship between its two stars.

Specifically, there’s a part about a blowup between the two when Hardy showed up late and Theron had been waiting for three hours to shoot, according to Vanity Fair. When he showed up, all hell broke loose and it made Theron feel unsafe after the argument.

“I don’t want to make excuses for bad behavior, but it was a tough shoot. Now, I have a very clear perspective on what went down. I don’t think I had that clarity when we were making the movie. I was in survival mode; I was really scared shitless…It got to a place where it was kind of out of hand, and there was a sense that maybe sending a woman producer down could maybe equalize some of it, because I didn’t feel safe,” Theron explained in the book, according to the same Vanity Fair report.

When speaking about the same blowup, camera operator Mark Goellnicht said in part, “He was quite aggressive. She really felt threatened, and that was the turning point, because then she said, ‘I want someone as protection.’ She then had a producer that was assigned to be with her all the time.”

When speaking about their relationship on set, Hardy stated in the book, “In hindsight, I was in over my head in many ways. The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced partner in me. That’s something that can’t be faked. I’d like to think that now that I’m older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion.”

I honestly had no idea Hardy and Theron had such a terrible feud with each other. I’d never heard that.

Apparently, not only did they not get along, but it was legitimately bad.

I guess I might have had my head in the sand when it came to “Mad Max: Fury Road” and all the drama surrounding the film.

Clearly, things weren’t good between the two stars. Whenever you have a person on record claiming they didn’t feel safe and protection might be needed, things have really gone off the rails.

As a betting man, I wouldn’t bet on seeing these two starring together in any buddy cop films. That doesn’t seem to be in the stars.