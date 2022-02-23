Dan Hurley Gets Ejected For Hyping Up The Crowd Against Villanova

UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley was ejected for the dumbest reason imaginable Tuesday night against Villanova.

During the 71-69 win for the Huskies, Hurley was hit with his second technical foul of the night for hyping up the crowd and got tossed! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, a D1 college basketball coach was thrown out of a game for hyping up the crowd.

Dan Hurley was just kicked out of UConn-Nova because he pumped up the crowd. Refs are ruining our beloved game of college basketball. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/AK0wCJ8Qul — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 23, 2022

That has to be the softest ejection I’ve ever seen in my life! He was thrown out for hyping up the crowd!

What the hell were those refs thinking? Since when is a coach now allowed to juice up the crowd during a monster game.

Dan Hurley just got ejected for hyping up the crowd at UConn. pic.twitter.com/3kanbkNSXq — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 23, 2022

Villanova is a top 10 team. It’d be embarrassing for Hurley to not get people amped up. Yet, the refs decided to throw him out.

It’s beyond shameful. What the hell are we even doing here if a coach can’t amp up his own fans without getting tossed?

Fortunately, UConn managed to win the game because if they would have lost without Hurley on the bench, fans would have every right in the world to complain for a very long time.