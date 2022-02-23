‘You Can’t Stay Home All Day In Your Pajamas’: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Calls Out Remote Work

Democratic New York City Mayor called out companies who are still encouraging remote work Wednesday, saying workers “can’t stay at home all day in your pajamas.”

Adams has urged CEOs in charge of the city’s largest companies to end work-from-home policies for weeks, since gaining office in January. Data shows that only 28% of New York City’s workers were traveling to offices in the metro as of Wednesday, according to The Washington Post.

“Now is the time for us to get back,” Adams said in a recent press conference. “I’m hoping within the next few weeks the CEOs map out a real plan of ‘this is when you need to come back.’”

NYC has reeled from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, virtually emptying the city’s office buildings for more than a year. Adams has focused the opening weeks of his administration on both getting the city back to work and combating the surge in violent crime. (RELATED: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Demotes Brother — To $210,000 Salary — Following Accusations Of Nepotism)

Adams, a former police officer, has taken a more tough-on-crime approach than his predecessor Bill de Blasio. Adams announced a new safety plan for the city’s subway system last week which calls for more police to patrol “high priority” areas, among other measures.

“No more smoking. No more doing drugs. No more sleeping. No more doing barbecues on the subway system. No more just doing whatever you want,” Adams said when he announced the policy, The New York Post reported. “No. Those days are over. Swipe your MetroCard. Ride the system. Get off at your destination. That’s what this administration is saying.”

Mayor Eric Adams unveiled an aggressive plan to remove all homeless people from the transit system. The announcement follows a rise in subway crimes, but the mayor immediately ran into opposition from advocates for the homeless. @MKramerTV reports. https://t.co/5YV7YPf3vF — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) February 19, 2022

Six people were stabbed on the subway the weekend after Adams announced the new policy, though the policy had not yet gone into effect.