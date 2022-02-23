Massive Great White Shark Steals A Man’s Tuna Fish In Viral Video

A man lost his tuna fish to a massive shark in a video circulating the web.

The popular YouTube channel Reel Adventures Hawaii recently posted a video of a gigantic great white shark circling his boat off the coast of Hawaii after stealing a tuna on his line. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the description, he also claims the shark stealing his fish resulted in his hand getting “messed up.” You can watch a video of the shark below.

While it’s certainly not the most exciting shark video that we’ve ever seen, it’s still pretty terrifying, especially when you consider the fact they don’t appear to be in a huge boat.

In the video, he stated the great white shark was about 20 feet long. Twenty feet long! That’s not a monster.

As always, this is another classic reminder why it’s a great idea to not mess around in the ocean. You never know what could be lurking.

Do you really want to go up against a massive 20-foot shark? If your answer is anything other than no, you should get your head checked.

H/T: BroBible