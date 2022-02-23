Horseback Border Agent Allegedly Fatally Shoots Mexican Migrant In Arizona

A border patrol agent who was a part of the Douglas Border Patrol Station Horse Patrol Unit fatally shot a migrant allegedly Saturday night, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Two agents responded on horseback to reports of possible undocumented migrants about 32 miles northeast of Douglas, Arizona, at approximately 9:00 p.m., CPB said Wednesday. After dismounting, they apprehended three undocumented migrants, before spotting another migrant, who fled.

“One of the Border Patrol agents followed this individual and while taking him into custody discharged his firearm fatally wounding the migrant,” the agency said. The agent called for medical assistance via radio but assessed the migrant was deceased.

The migrant was tentatively identified to be a citizen of Mexico, CPB said. Two more undocumented migrants who were part of the same group were apprehended after a search of the surrounding area. (RELATED: Pro-Immigration Biden State Department Fights Court Orders To Avoid Giving Some Visas That Mostly Help African Migrants)

The Mexican Consulate was informed of the incident and will work with authorities to identify the migrant and notify any relatives, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office told the New York Post. An autopsy by the Pima County Medical Examiner listed “multiple gunshot wounds” as the cause of death.

“This incident is under investigation by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department and the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office and under review by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Professional Responsibility,” CBP said. “At the conclusion of a thorough review, this incident will be reviewed by CBP’s National Use of Force Review Board.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.