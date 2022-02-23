Man Armed With Explosives Holds Hostage At Gunpoint In Amsterdam Apple Store. Hours-Long Standoff Ends With Police Officer Running Him Over

A Dutch police officer ended an hours-long standoff by running over the hostage-taker with a car Tuesday evening, according to Reuters.

A man armed with a pistol, an automatic rifle and explosives held a man hostage for at least four hours in the Amsterdam Apple Store while demanding $226 million in cryptocurrency from the police as ransom and threatening to blow himself up, Reuters reported.

WATCH:

Clearly Amsterdam isn’t only a city of bicycles. 😉 This is how Dutch police last night stopped an armed hostage taker in Amsterdam after the man tried to recapture his hostage who moments earlier managed to escape.pic.twitter.com/BntCfQBsU3 — Harald Doornbos (@HaraldDoornbos) February 23, 2022

The police sent a robot to deliver water to the door at the hostage-taker’s request, at which point the suspect chased the hostage out of the building and was hit by a police car, according to Reuters. He reportedly sustained serious injuries.

The suspected hostage-taker, a 27-year-old man from Amsterdam, had a criminal record, police told Reuters.

The police described the hostage as “heroic” for “forcing a breakthrough” in a situation that could have gone on much longer, Reuters reported. (RELATED: Fireball In BYU Dorm: Student Causes Explosion With Homemade Rocket Fuel)

About 70 people escaped the store during the hostage situation and there were no reported injuries besides the hostage-taker’, according to Reuters.

“We are so incredibly grateful and relieved that our employees and customers in Amsterdam are safe after this terrifying experience,” Apple commented in a statement obtained by Reuters.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.