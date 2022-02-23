Arrest Video Shows UFC Star Jon Jones Smashing His Head On A Police Car

The arrest video of Jon Jones is incredibly disturbing.

The UFC superstar was arrested in September 2021 in Las Vegas after an alleged domestic violence incident. His fiancée was allegedly found bleeding when police arrived at Caesars Palace, and he was taken into custody. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Superstar Athlete Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge https://t.co/KG84bh1vwq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 25, 2021

The Las Vegas Review-Journal released body cam footage of his arrest, and it’s tough to stomach. At one point, Jones accuses police of being after him because he’s “big and black,” told the police to kill him and also slammed his head into a police car. You can watch the unsettling video below.

That is a man who needs some serious help. That’s a man who is battling serious issues. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen an arrest video like that before.

He appeared to be out of his damn mind talking about the cops killing him, hating him and repeatedly claiming he was only being stopped because of his race.

Star Athlete Accused Of Bloodying Up His Fiancée. The Details Are Horrifying https://t.co/hjrmxKCGM2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 29, 2021

If you’re the UFC, how do you allow your organization to be associated with this guy? Why would you want your brand attached to a man with multiple issues outside of the octagon?

It just doesn’t make sense at all.

I hope Jones gets the help he needs because the arrest video makes him look like an absolute train wreck.