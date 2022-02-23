Kate Middleton Says She’s Told Prince William ‘Let’s Have Another’ Kid

Kate Middleton joked that Prince William worries when she heads out for events where she meets “under-1-year-olds” because she comes home and says they should have a fourth child.

“It makes me very broody,” the Duchess of Cambridge said during her recent visit to The University of Copenhagen, where she met with early childhood development experts. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

“[Prince] William always worries about me meeting under-1-year-olds,” she added. “I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.'”

Nationwide family programmes in Denmark give all parents information and support for their infant’s social and emotional needs. The Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project aims to promote the mental wellbeing of parents and their children – and the relationship between them. pic.twitter.com/zHzkjL8O3o — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 22, 2022

The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge are parents to three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The duke apparently knows his wife thinks about having another baby when around children and even joked a few weeks ago about the idea of the two having another child, the outlet noted.

"Don't give my wife any more ideas," William shared during a visit to a hospital in Lancashire, England, in January, when a couple gave his wife their infant child for so they could take a photo.

“Don’t take her with you,” the prince joked with his wife, as Middleton handed the little girl back.