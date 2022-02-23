‘He’ll Be Getting A Letter, Too’: Kyle Rittenhouse Announces Plan To Sue LeBron James

Kyle Rittenhouse announced his intention on “Frontlines” Wednesday to sue NBA star LeBron James for publicly “defaming” him during his trial in November.

“What are your plans for LeBron James?” the show’s host Drew Hernandez asked.

“He’ll be getting a letter, too,” Rittenhouse replied. “Anybody who defamed me or lied about me, we’re just going to send them a letter and then deal with them in a courtroom.”

Rittenhouse announced the launching of The Media Accountability Project Monday, vowing to bring accountability to media organizations and public figures, including “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg and “Young Turks” host Cenk Uygur, over their repeated negative portrayals of him. (‘Hold Them Accountable’: Nicholas Sandmann Says Rittenhouse Should Sue ‘Liberal Elites’ For Defamation)

LeBron James accused Rittenhouse of crying fake tears in response to viral footage of him crying uncontrollably on the witness stand during his Nov. 10 testimony before the court.

The teen stood trial for the Aug. 25, 2020, shootings that fatally wounded Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz with an AR-15-style rifle. The jury’s Nov. 11 verdict acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges.

“What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James said in a Nov. 11 tweet. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

Rittenhouse responded to James’ remarks by saying “f*ck you, LeBron” during a Dec. 6 appearance on the podcast “You Are Here.”

“I was a Lakers fan too before he said that,” he said. “I was really pissed off when he said that because I like LeBron, and then I’m like, you know what, f*ck you, LeBron.”

Hernandez also questioned Rittenhouse on whether he supports Black Lives Matter (BLM) despite it being a “neo-communist organization” intent on breaking up the nuclear family. The 18-year-old previously said “I support the BLM movement” during an exclusive interview with Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson.

“Do you support Black Lives Matter as a neo-communist organization, do you actually support all of that?” Hernandez asked.

“No, I support black lives mattering,” Rittenhouse replied. “I support black lives matter, they do matter.”