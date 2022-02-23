The Michigan Panthers Select Shea Patterson With The First Pick Of The USFL Draft

Shea Patterson is headed to the Michigan Panthers.

The USFL draft was held Tuesday night, and the Panthers selected the former Michigan star quarterback with the first overall pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The spring football league will get started mid-April.

FIRST OVERALL 🙌🐾 The Panthers select QB @SheaPatterson_1 with the No. 1 pick in the #USFLDraft pic.twitter.com/7Rm8W7BDWc — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) February 23, 2022

In order for any new football league to be successful, you have to have a solid quarterback. You just have to. There’s no way around it.

If the quarterback play is trash, people simply aren’t going to care. As we all know, poor quarterback play is unbearable to watch at any level.

Shea Patterson told me he met Jeff Fisher for the first time today when he learned he was going to be the No. 1 overall pick in the #USFLDraft. pic.twitter.com/tmwa2pCGpc — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) February 23, 2022

Patterson going first overall at least brings the USFL some name recognition and solid talent. Patterson wasn’t good enough to cut it in the NFL, but he was a very good college quarterback for the Wolverines.

He has dual-threat abilities and a solid arm. Granted, he hasn’t played in a real game in a long time, but I’m guessing the fact he went first overall is a sign he’s kept himself in solid playing condition.

April 16 is the start of the USFL season, and I can’t wait to see what happens. As a massive football fan, I hope like hell it’s a success. There’s no such thing as too much football, and that’s a fact!