REPORT: Elton John Is ‘All Good’ After Private Jet Forced To Make Emergency Landing

Elton John is “all good” after his private jet was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing Tuesday on his way to New York from the United Kingdom.

A representative for the 74-year-old superstar singer said John's "all good and performed last night at Madison Square Garden," Fox10 Phoenix reported in a piece published Wednesday.

The jet reportedly experienced hydraulic failure while it was 10,000 feet in the air. The plane was diverted to a location on the coast of Ireland, where winds reached 80 mph.

Several eyewitness said the pilot made a couple attempts to land but had to abandon the idea when the plane was rocked by the high winds.

“The jet was buffeted and couldn’t land,” an eyewitness told The Sun. “It was horrible to see.”

"The plane was being buffeted and couldn't make it," the eyewitness continued. "The aircraft's nose was far too vertical. The plane was descending and was halfway along the runway when it gave up trying to hit the tarmac. It soared back in the air."

Philip Thomson, an employee working at the airport, said the “terrible weather and epic gusts made it almost impossible to land,” according to The Sun.

“The airport’s windsock was horizontal and the aircraft was being rocked from side to side by the wind,” he added. “The pilot made a valiant attempt to get down with the jet ‘crabbing’ into the storm. But it didn’t make it and had to head back upwards.”

On the third attempt, the pilot was finally able to land the plane safely. The “Rocket Man” hitmaker eventually arrived in New York City for his concert.