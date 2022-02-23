Entertainment

Report: Harrison Ford Comes To Aid Of Crew Member Having Suspected Heart Attack On ‘Indiana Jones’ Set

US actor Harrison Ford poses during the photocall of the film "Blade Runner 2049" in Madrid on September 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Harrison Ford reportedly became a real life hero after he came to the aid of a crew member who was believed to have suffered a heart attack while on set for the fifth installment of “Indiana Jones.”

“Get me a medic quick,” the 79-year-old actor reportedly said,  a source told the Sun. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday.

“They’ve been at Pinewood and are due to finish Friday,” the source added, noting the “Star Wars” actor was filming the last scenes for his upcoming movie when a “male member” of the “crew collapsed.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“Harrison [Ford] was standing just yards away and yelled for a medic,” the source continued. “There was a huge amount of panic. The on-site first aider did CPR while they waited for an air ambulance and paramedics to arrive.” (RELATED: First Trailer For ‘Star Wars Episode IX’ Released)

The next installment in the “Indiana Jones” franchise was also hit by tragedy in November during filming in Morocco when crew member Nic Cupac was found dead in his hotel room, the outlet noted. Initially, Cupac’s death was labeled “natural causes,” but the Sun reported that he died of a suspected heart attack. (RELATED: Watch The First Full Trailer For ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’)

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Nic Cupac, an incredibly talented colleague and member of the film community who will be greatly missed,” a rep for the production previously told the outlet. “His sudden passing was not production related. Nic was a grip on 2nd unit.”

The fifth installment in the franchise has yet to be officially titled, but it is scheduled for release in June 2023.