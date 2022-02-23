Richard Jefferson Roasts Gilbert Arenas In Brutal Video

Former NBA star Richard Jefferson nuked Gilbert Arenas in a video making the rounds online.

Arenas complained during an interview about the fact Jefferson, who was his teammate at Arizona, was taken before him in the 2001 NBA draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, that didn’t sit well with the former Nets star, and he unloaded on Arenas. He claimed the former Washington guard, who was a second round pick, had issues with guns in college, told people he wanted to be a “pimp” prior to the draft, was “an immature a**hole” and refused to do a medical workup.

Watch Jefferson spill the tea as the youth say below!

It really doesn’t get much more brutal than that. Jefferson came for Arenas head and he made sure there was no gray area left open to interpretation.

He absolutely torched his former teammate on multiple different fronts.

The funniest part is that Jefferson has zero anger or animosity in his voice. He was just laying out his argument like a scientist.

Whenever somebody starts laying out their argument in such a calm and collected fashion, you know they’re not playing games.

Plus, I now need to know what Arenas was doing the night before the 2001 national title game like I need air in my lungs. I need to know because it doesn’t sound great!

For everyone else out there thinking about taking shots at Richard Jefferson, I’d suggest holding back because he’s clearly not worried about airing out your dirty laundry.