Rick Stroud Suggests Blaine Gabbert Might Be The Best Option For The Buccaneers

Is Blaine Gabbert going to be the man under center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Bucs are currently searching for Tom Brady's replacement after the seven-time Super Bowl champion decided to retire, and writer Rick Stroud floated the idea that the journeyman quarterback might be the best option for the franchise.

This is where the Bucs QB stands RIGHT now, while everyone lives in that mystical place called Never say Never land.

Of course, there’s a long way to go. Are you sitting down? Blaine Gabbert may be QB the Bucs need https://t.co/OH4BFOvdY7 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 22, 2022

Previously, it was floated that Kyle Trask might be the man to take over for Brady, but at this moment, it’s truly unclear who will be running the offense when week one rolls around.

If the Buccaneers make Gabbert QB1 when the 2022-23 season opens, fans should revolt against the franchise. They should go crazy.

You can’t go from Tom Brady, who is the winningest QB in league history, to Blaine Gabbert! I can’t believe that even needs to be said, but here we are.

Gabbert is a very serviceable backup, and I’m sure he has a solid understanding of the Bucs’ situation after sitting behind Brady.

However, that doesn’t mean he should get the keys to the kingdom. Short of signing a guy in free agency or making a trade, Trask should get the first look. He’s much younger and his ceiling is much higher.

Seriously, Bucs fans better hope like hell Gabbert isn’t the actual solution because that won’t go over well.