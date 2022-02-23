Robert Keller Says Delta Force Is ‘The Baddest Motherf**kers Out There,’ Adds He ‘Never Felt Sorry For Anyone On Target’

Robert Keller had some very blunt thoughts about taking out bad guys.

During my interview with the former Delta Force operator, I asked him about his mindset flying into combat and if he views his enemy through the lens of the human element. His thoughts on both topics were great.

“Everyone on that helicopter knows they’re the baddest motherf**kers out there,” Keller said when talking about his mindset and attitude going into combat. Furthermore, when I asked him about if he views a human element to taking out bad guys about them possibly being fathers or sons, he responded in an incredibly blunt fashion.

“I will never look back and say, ‘Oh, sh*t that might have been someone’s dad…What are they trying to do to us? Why would I feel sorry for someone while I’m coming in on infil while on the birds and I’m getting RPGs thrown at me and rounds thrown at me? They’re trying to kill us…I never felt sorry for anyone on target ever,” he said in part.

Fire the video up below.

In case you haven’t already figured it out, Robert Keller is a grade-A badass. That is not a dude you want to see coming through your door if you’re a bad guy.

That much is for sure.

If you haven’t seen the full interview, I suggest that you do because it’s 100% worth your time.