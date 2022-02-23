‘Rust’ Cinematographer’s Widower Says He’s ‘Angry’ Alec Baldwin’s Not Accepted ‘Any Responsibility’ In Her Death

“Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ widower, Matt Hutchins, said he’s “angry” Alec Baldwin has not accepted “any responsibility” in her death after she was shot and killed with a gun he was holding.

“Watching him [Baldwin] I just felt so angry,” Matt told Hoda Kotb in an interview that aired Wednesday on the “Today” show. “I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her.” (RELATED: ‘My Heart Is Broken’: Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Killing Woman With Prop Gun On Set)

“The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me,” he added. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Say Halyna Hutchins Died After Alec Baldwin ‘Discharged’ A Prop Gun)

“But gun safety was not the only problem on that set,” Hutchins continued. “There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced and there’s multiple responsible parties.”

On Feb. 15, the Hutchins family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and others involved with the film.

“Today we filed a wrongful death case on their behalf in Santa Fe County in New Mexico,” attorneys for the Hutchins family shared in press conference at the time.

“The lawsuit, as you can see, names Alec Baldwin and others who are responsible for the safety on the set,” the attorney said. “And whose reckless behavior and cost cutting led to the senseless, tragic death of Halyna Hutchins.”

Following Hutchins’ death, Baldwin gave an interview to ABC News and said “someone is responsible,” but it wasn’t him.

“I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” Baldwin shared.

In October, the “Saturday Night Live” star shot the cinematographer with a gun he believed had no live ammunition, according to a search warrant obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Hutchins was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Baldwin and “Rust” producers have also been named in three other legal claims following Hutchins’ death. The suits were filed by on-set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, lighting technician Serge Svetnoy and the film’s script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, the New York Post noted.