Supermodel Gisele Bundchen Shows Off Her Mad Jiu-Jitsu Skills

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she showed off her reel of incredibly impressive Jiu-Jitsu skills.

In the clip shared by the 41-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model on Instagram, Bundchen takes down one person after another with her mad martial arts skills. The post was noted by BroBible.

The video showed the retired lingerie model and wife of football legend Tom Brady looking like a veteran doing things like takedowns, choke holds and armbars, among others.

WATCH:

“I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better,” Bundchen captioned her post. “I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun,” she added. “I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go!” (RELATED: Gisele Bundchen Gushes About Tom Brady And Buccaneers After ‘Incredible Team Win’)

The supermodel recently posted a tribute to her husband and seven-time Super Bowl champion following his announcement he was retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL.

“As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss,” Bundchen wrote in part of a lengthy post. “I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years.”

“I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved,” she added. “You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.”

The retired model praised the Super Bowl champion for his dedication and mental toughness and said she knows he’s excited about “the next chapter” of his life, sharing that there’s nothing he can’t achieve.

“Words can’t really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family for so many years,” Bundchen concluded her post. “With all my love, Gisele.”