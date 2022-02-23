One Of World’s Best Tennis Players Gets Thrown Out Of Tournament Over Violent Outburst, Nearly Misses Ref With Racket

Germany’s Alexander Zverev was kicked out of the Mexican Open after striking the umpire’s chair with his racket several times following a doubles loss Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.

Zverev, who is ranked third in the world, hit the umpire’s chair three times before sitting down and yelling that the umpire “destroyed the whole (expletive) match.” He hit the chair again as the umpire climbed down, according to the AP. (RELATED: Tennis Star Alexander Zverev Spotted Partying After Claiming He Was Isolating Because Of Coronavirus)

Alexander Zverev has been THROWN OUT of the Mexican Open for attacking the umpire’s chair at the end of his doubles match 😮😮😮 pic.twitter.com/CWhQ1r6kwj — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 23, 2022

At one point during the altercation, the umpire moved his feet so he would not get hit, the AP reported.



The crowd booed, and Zverev gave his broken racket to a kid sitting in the front row.

This is absolutely appalling from Alexander Zverev. https://t.co/fTRvEfjMiV — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) February 23, 2022

Britain’s Lloyd Glasspool and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara beat Zverev and Brazil’s Marcelo Melo 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 during the tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, the AP reported.

Prior to the outburst, Zverev had yelled and swore at the umpire for calling a shot in that Zverev argued was out. The call set up the match point for Glasspool, who ultimately won the match, according to the AP.

“Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco,” the Association of Tennis Professionals said on Twitter early Wednesday.