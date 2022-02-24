Ben Stiller And Actress Christine Taylor Rekindle Flame After Divorcing 5 Years Ago

Ben Stiller and superstar actress Christine Taylor have rekindled their flame after divorcing five years ago, with Ben calling it “really wonderful.”

“Over the course of time, it evolved,” the 56-year-old actor shared during an interview for Esquire magazine published Tuesday. The “Zoolander” star said the two, who share two kids together, decided to move back in with each other at the start of the pandemic so he could see them. (RELATED: Ben Stiller Will be In The New ‘Fast And Furious’ Movie)

“We’re happy about that,” he added. “It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”

Thanks @rhdagostino⁩ for writing this & being so easy to talk to (& making me sound more coherent than transcribed I’m sure), Mark Seliger for being such a great photographer & making this fun & ⁦@esquire⁩ for having me in your mag! #Severance https://t.co/MOZathmUk8 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 23, 2022

The superstar actor said he found out that his marriage to the 50-year-old actress worked when he was able to recognize “the ways that” they “were similar and the ways” they were “different.” (RELATED: Ben Stiller, Jerry Seinfeld, Others Share Tributes To Jerry Stiller After His Death)

“A few years ago, I realized I don’t like horseback riding,” Stiller shared. “If there’s an opportunity to go horseback riding, I’m probably not going to do it. Now, I like horses! I think they’re beautiful. I like petting them. I like watching people ride horses, I like watching my kids ride horses. I just don’t really love riding horses.”

“And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you,” he added. “If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying ‘I don’t like doing that thing’ is not me saying ‘I don’t like you.””

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor back together after 2017 split https://t.co/C5jtyvvqA0 pic.twitter.com/76Lz3iGsV7 — Page Six (@PageSix) February 24, 2022

Ben and Taylor tied the knot in 2000 and famously appeared together in several films including “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” and “Tropic Thunder.” In 2017, the couple announced that they were separating.