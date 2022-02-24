Brian Kelly Says LSU’s Football Team Is ‘Not Ready To Play’

LSU football coach Brian Kelly is already trying to control expectations in Baton Rouge.

The moment the Tigers hired the former Notre Dame coach, expectations shot through the roof and people started talking about LSU winning another national title.

Well, the program might not be anywhere near ready.

Kelly stated the following during a Wednesday press conference, according to On3:

We’re not ready to play. If we have to play tomorrow, we’re not ready yet. But we will be ready. It’s going to be a process for us. I like the facts — like many teams that I’ve had in the past, at this time, this is the fifth time I’ve done this — there’s a want to. They recognize, and they are aware of what they’ve done the last two years. Cumulatively, it’s been .500. And that’s not good enough. So there is a desire to want to change that. And so, there is that want to. Now, we’ve got a lot of things that we’ve got to work on to be the championship program that we want to be. But I guess like everything else, as long as we have a group of players that are committed to do what we want to do here, we’re pretty confident that we can get them there come opening day.

Prepare for the excuse train to load up and leave the station in the near future! Brian Kelly might have gone viral several times for his dancing, but it also sounds like he’s starting to realize winning in the SEC might not be as easy as some people make it out to be.

Again, people have been talking about the Tigers winning a national title in the near future. Expectations couldn’t be higher for Kelly, his staff and players.

Well, he’s out here talking about how the team isn’t ready at all if they had to play right now. It certainly appears like he’s laying the groundwork for fans to recalculate their expectations.

When a coach is publicly saying the team isn’t close to being ready to roll, that’s a bad sign. That’s a sign you’re going to likely lose more games than you thought.

The question is how long will LSU fans put up with not winning at a high level? I think we all know the answer is not long at all. So, Kelly better figure out a way to make the Tigers competitive very quickly.