CNN Goes Viral For Playing Poorly-Timed Applebee’s Commercial As Air Raid Sirens Blare In Ukraine

David Hookstead
CNN ran an incredibly poorly-timed commercial Thursday morning.

During coverage of Russia invading Ukraine, CNN was showing air raid sirens going off in Kyiv amid violence across the country, but it wasn’t all negative vibes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The channel did a split screen commercial for Applebee’s with the Zac Brown Band song “Chicken Fried” playing and a guy dancing. You can check it out below.

I don’t want to make a joke out of a very serious situation, but the reason that video is all over Twitter is because it’s truly incredible.

On one part of the screen, air raid sirens are blasting amid a massive invasion being carried out by Russian military forces and on the other side, we have a little Zac Brown Band music promoting a mid-tier restaurant.

If you don’t understand why people are laughing, you simply don’t have a sense of humor.

I don’t want to tell anyone how to run their commercials, but if the network is covering a massive war, it might be a good idea to promote some war films, serious topics and things of that nature.

Applebee’s? That’s the kind of ad you run after recapping a sports segment. It’s not what you run during a war.

Not a great day for the advertising department and that’s putting it lightly!