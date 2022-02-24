White House Spokesman Calls Trump A ‘Nauseating Pig’ Who Hates America After His Comments On Putin

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates called former President Donald Trump a “nauseating pig” on Thursday for his comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin amid his invasion of Ukraine.

“Two nauseating, fearful pigs who hate what America stands for and whose every action is driven by their their own weakness and insecurity, rubbing their snouts together and celebrating as innocent people lose their lives,” Bates tweeted, referring to Trump’s interview with Laura Ingraham on Wednesday.

As Russia began its assault on Ukraine, Trump said the crisis would have been avoided if not for a “rigged election,” referring to his claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump described Putin’s strategy of recognizing two separatist-controlled territories in Ukraine as “genius” and “wonderful” Tuesday on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.”

“I said, ‘How smart is that?’ He’s going to go in and be a ‘peacekeeper,'” Trump said regarding Putin’s decision to use “peacekeeping functions” as a pretext to deploy troops to Ukraine. Trump said that the U.S. could use a similar strategy to control the U.S.-Mexico border.

“It’s good that the United States is not neighbors of Russia, otherwise no one in the United States would have such an opinion about President Putin.” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba’s response to former President Trump’s comments about Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/24hXiClphq — annmarie hordern (@annmarie) February 24, 2022

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded to Trump’s comments by saying the U.S. was lucky to be far away from Russia’s borders.

“It’s good that the United States is not neighbors of Russia, otherwise no one in the United States would have such an opinion about President Putin,” Kuleba said during an interview Thursday with Bloomberg TV. (RELATED: ‘They Go Straight To Hell’: Ukrainian UN Ambassador Calls Out Moscow’s War Crimes To Russian Counterpart’s Face)

Responding to Trump’s comments that the Ukraine crisis would have been avoided if he were in office, Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of “The View,” said Trump would’ve “sold the country” had he been reelected.

“That is the dumbest remark and a lot of people in the GOP right now are buying this lie that he would have solved the problem,” co-host Joy Behar said.

