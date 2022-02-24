Editor Daily Rundown: Americans Sour On Biden’s Russia Handling And Invasion Of Ukraine Begins

TELEGRAPH: PUTIN DECLARES WAR ON UKRAINE… (VIDEO)
Vladimir Putin officially declared a military offensive on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning, followed minutes later by explosions in the capital of Kyiv and across the country.
(Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
