Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Politics

Editor Daily Rundown: Americans Sour On Biden’s Russia Handling And Invasion Of Ukraine Begins

UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Vince Coglianese Editorial Director
Font Size:

TELEGRAPH: PUTIN DECLARES WAR ON UKRAINE… (VIDEO)

Vladimir Putin officially declared a military offensive on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning, followed minutes later by explosions in the capital of Kyiv and across the country.