Men Wrestle An Escaped Crocodile In Wild Video

An incredible video of an escaped crocodile is making the rounds online.

In a video shared by First Coast News, a group of zookeepers were attempting to capture and control a crocodile that escaped during transport in Florida.

You can check out the absurd video below.

Once again, the animals show us that they’re not messing around at all. We’re out here just trying to enjoy life, and we have crocodiles making a run for freedom.

When animals, especially dangerous ones, decide it’s time to take a stab at freedom, you know we have a huge problem on our hands.

In life, you have to pick a side, and I’m 100% on my own side. If it’s me or the animals that have to go down, you better believe it’s going to be the animals.

Imagine just enjoying a nice stroll outside and seeing a crocodile break loose from a van and make a run for freedom.

If that doesn’t send a shiver down your spine, I’m not sure what will.

Keep your head on a swivel, folks. You never know when the creatures that surround us might decide to attack.

