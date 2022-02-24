Kendall Jenner Tests Instagram’s Nudity Rules As Aggressively As We’ve Ever Seen

Kendall Jenner just tested Instagram’s nudity rules as aggressively as we’ve ever seen with her latest post from her photoshoot for British magazine i_D.

The 26-year-old Victoria's Secret model shared a series of black-and-white snaps on her social media account showing her wearing a black bikini and boots in one snap, topless in a mini-skirt and jacket combination in another. In one shot, she's completely nude.

We at The Daily Caller decided not to embed the actual photo in this piece. But for those that want to see how far the reality star went, the NSFW photo can be seen here.

She didn’t explain a whole lot about the post and simply captioned it, “new @i_d by @luisalbertorodriguezstudio @mr_carlos_nazario.”

At the time of this publication, the nude photo is still on the site, despite the fact the photo appeared to go against Instagram’s nudity policy.

Taking a look at the site’s policy, under its section titled Community Guidelines, it states, in part, the following:

“We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram,” the statement read. “This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks.”

“It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness or gender confirmation surgery) or an act of protest are allowed,” the guidelines added. “Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too.”

The lingerie model also posted other photos from her shoot for the magazine's upcoming issue. In what appeared to be a cover shot, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star posed wearing a pink satin swimsuit with a black cowboy hat.

There were also a few more NSFW snaps posted by the model from the magazine shoot showing her wearing a totally see-through cropped top and mini and a sheer mini with a cropped top.