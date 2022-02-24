‘An Emotional Bomb’: Milan Fashion Week Reacts To Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Ukrainians at Milan Fashion Week have described hiding their tears and puffy eyes behind sunglasses as the events moved ahead Thursday despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A number of those involved with and attending Milan Fashion Week have said it was hard to focus of the shows given the events taking place in Eastern Europe, according to France24. Luxury brand shows including Emporio Armani, MM6 Maison Margiela, Prada, MAX MARA, and Moschino all went forward as planned Thursday, France24 reported.

“I was crying before the first show because it’s difficult for me,” Anna Mazzhyk, 22, a stylist and creative director told Agency France-Presse (AFP). “We’re all wearing sunglasses to cover up our puffy eyes,” she continued. Mazzhyk received a call from her parents, who told her that Russia was invading Ukraine.

“It was like a bomb, an emotional bomb,” Belgian model Louise Robert told France24, describing how Ukrainian model bookers backstage at the Prada show were visibly upset, and trying to figure out whether or not they could go home.

More than 1 billion Euros of luxury exports to Russia are at risk, even with many Russian buyers attending the Milan Fashion Week for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Associated Press. (RELATED: Fashion Shows Get Even Weirder, This Time With Severed Heads [PHOTOS])

“If things continue like this, there will be damage,” President of the Italian National Fashion Chamber Carlo Capasa told the AP. “But it is not even the moment to think about the economic damage, but instead the damage that man does to himself,” in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.