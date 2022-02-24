Editorial

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Gets The Best Streaming Viewership Numbers In Nearly Two Years

Ozark (Credit: Netflix)

Ozark (Credit: Netflix)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

“Ozark” fans turned out in large numbers to watch the start of season four.

The first half of the final season of the hit Netflix show was released January 21, and was viewed for 4.095 billion minutes the week of January 24-30, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

That’s the highest viewership of a streaming show since “Tiger King” and “Ozark” season three dropped back in early 2020.

That means the start of season four was the most watched show in streaming in nearly two years.

I would say I’m surprised, but I’m not at all. “Ozark” is an incredibly popular show, and it’s not hard at all to figure out why.

It’s dark, sinister, suspenseful, the acting is great, dialogue is outstanding and you never know what’s going to happen.

It’s truly become one of the greatest projects Jason Bateman has ever been involved with. Hell, it’s honestly probably his best.

Instead of focusing on woke garbage like a lot of Hollywood productions, “Ozark” focuses on just giving fans a fun time, and it exceeds all expectations.

The fact it’s the most streamed series in nearly two years should tell you everything you need to know.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

If you haven’t already started season four, I suggest you fire it up before the second half gets here April 29!