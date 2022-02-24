‘Ozark’ Season 4 Gets The Best Streaming Viewership Numbers In Nearly Two Years

“Ozark” fans turned out in large numbers to watch the start of season four.

The first half of the final season of the hit Netflix show was released January 21, and was viewed for 4.095 billion minutes the week of January 24-30, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Netflix Announces Major News About The Ending Of ‘Ozark’ https://t.co/CYWJVfLH8I — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 24, 2022

That’s the highest viewership of a streaming show since “Tiger King” and “Ozark” season three dropped back in early 2020.

That means the start of season four was the most watched show in streaming in nearly two years.

Ozark returned for season four with a bang, and it’s great to have fun entertainment back on TV. Hollywood should try to create more shows like Ozark and Yellowstone instead of woke garbage everyone hates. pic.twitter.com/8vwusv0Snj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 24, 2022

I would say I’m surprised, but I’m not at all. “Ozark” is an incredibly popular show, and it’s not hard at all to figure out why.

It’s dark, sinister, suspenseful, the acting is great, dialogue is outstanding and you never know what’s going to happen.

Ozark will end in April, and can’t see how the journey of the Byrde family will conclude. If you haven’t already seen Ozark, it’s 100% worth your time. Unlike most of the woke garbage coming out of Hollywood, it’s great and incredibly fun! pic.twitter.com/kHaDAL2hQQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 24, 2022

It’s truly become one of the greatest projects Jason Bateman has ever been involved with. Hell, it’s honestly probably his best.

Instead of focusing on woke garbage like a lot of Hollywood productions, “Ozark” focuses on just giving fans a fun time, and it exceeds all expectations.

The fact it’s the most streamed series in nearly two years should tell you everything you need to know.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

If you haven’t already started season four, I suggest you fire it up before the second half gets here April 29!