Police Save Disabled Woman After Being Abandoned In Vehicle For 9 Days

Police rescued a disabled woman Tuesday, 9 days after she had been reportedly abandoned in a car in a tow yard in Burien, Washington.

The Kent Police Department (KPD) received a report from a woman on Feb. 14 about her disabled adult sister who had not been seen since earlier this month, the KPD stated on their Facebook page. (RELATED: Baby Found Abandoned In Cardboard Box With Note From Parent, Authorities Say)

Washington state police save missing disabled woman who spent 9 days alone inside vehicle in tow yard https://t.co/kBWAcsejDo — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 24, 2022

The Patrol Officer, who spoke with the reporting party, discovered that the disabled woman was last seen Feb. 5 when she and her 45-year-old mother were at a Kent gas station. The mother reportedly walked off leaving her daughter inside the vehicle at the gas station, according to the post.

Gas station staff called in a tower from Skyway Towing to have the car towed to a lot in Burien. Bon Pauza, who is the manager of Skyway Towing, claimed that both gas station staff and his employee knocked on the car to make sure no one was inside, according to KIRO 7.

Kent Officers contacted the tow company, who found the woman who had been in the car for 9 days during the freezing weather, the post reads.

“She was laying in the backseat and had a whole bunch of clothes and stuff on top of her,” said Pauza, according to Fox 12 Oregon. “Whoever it was that called us and said ‘please search the car,’ they saved her life, they saved her life.”

The woman was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

“We are extremely relieved that we were able to locate and rescue the victim. If not for the efforts of our Officers and the support of King County Sheriffs and Fire, this incident would likely have ended in tragedy” stated Kent Police Chief Padilla, according to the post.