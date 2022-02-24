Politics

Russian Forces Bomb Civilian Apartment Complex, Causing Innocent Casualties

TOPSHOT-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT

(Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
Russian military forces bombed a civilian apartment complex near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Thursday as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of the country.

Russian forces targeted a Ukrainian military airport outside Kharkiv, but some rockets involved in an air strike hit civilian housing. Pictures circulating online appear to show a man grieving over another person that was killed in the attack, as well as several bloodied women fleeing the apartment complex with the assistance of Ukrainian authorities. (RELATED: War Begins As Russia Engages In Full-Scale Invasion Of Ukraine)

A Russian airstrike hit a civilian apartment complex in Ukraine. (Screenshot/YouTube/The Sun)

TOPSHOT – Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. – Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine today with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a “full-scale invasion” was underway. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

WATCH:

Russia’s invasion has so far killed at least 10 civilians, according to the Agence France-Presse, though the invasion is still ongoing and no official count has been released.

The body of a rocket stuck in a flat after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. – Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, forcing residents to flee for their lives and leaving at least 40 Ukrainian soldiers and 10 civilians dead. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

The apartment complex was not the only area where Russian forces endangered civilians. Another video out of Ukraine shows a family fleeing to their basement as a Russian aircraft fires missiles at a target that appears to be directly behind their home.

Russian forces reportedly seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant late Thursday, a key installation on the path to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.