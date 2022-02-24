REPORT: ESPN Is Targeting Troy Aikman For ‘Monday Night Football’

Troy Aikman might be working for a new network in the very near future.

According to Andrew Marchand, the legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback is being targeted by ESPN to join “Monday Night Football.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN’s offer to Aikman is expected to be in the ballpark of roughly $17.5 million a year, according to the same report. An official decision hasn’t been made yet, but it sounds like Aikman is incredibly close to taking the deal and leaving Fox Sports.

It’s incredible the kind of money TV networks are throwing around these days when it comes to signing talent for the booth.

Tony Romo really changed the game. Ever since Romo became a superstar on CBS for NFL games, other networks have been chasing former stars.

NBC signed Drew Brees for this past season and ESPN is reportedly now gunning for Aikman with a substantial offer.

Is he worth nearly $20 million a year? It’s hard to say, but he has major name recognition and knows what he’s talking about. ESPN needs to move the needle and bringing in Aikman could certainly get the job done.

We’ll see if it happens, but it would certainly be huge for ESPN if it does.