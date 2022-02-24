REPORT: Russian Soldiers Were On Tinder In Ukraine Prior To The Invasion Starting

Russian soldiers reportedly tried shooting their shot on Tinder before invading Ukraine.

According to The Sun, Russian soldiers appeared on Tinder in the area of Kharkiv, which is close to the border between the two nations. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I actually live in Kyiv but changed my location settings to Kharkiv after a friend told me there were Russian troops all over Tinder. And I couldn’t believe my eyes when they popped up trying to look tough and cool. One muscular guy posed up trying to look sexy in bed posing with his pistol,” a woman explained to The Sun. You can see screenshots of the profiles on The Sun.

Randy Russian soldiers bombard Ukrainian girls with flirty Tinder requests. The Sun https://t.co/3W0zOutlHl — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) February 24, 2022

If you’re going to sit on the border of another country and can get your dating profile within range, you might as well take a shot in the dark.

Of course, it’s a little different when you’re gearing up for an invasion.

CNN Plays Outrageous Commercial During Coverage Of Russia Invading Ukraine https://t.co/XWglGyx7J2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 24, 2022

The fact Russian soldiers apparently had time to jump on Tinder before crossing the border and carrying out the nation’s invasion of Ukraine is just nuts to me.

What world are we living in? Re-read the sentence above and ask yourself if you ever would have believed it a year ago?

The answer is probably no, but here we are!

Russia has invaded Ukraine, and intense fighting is taking place on the ground. Will the Ukrainians go full “Red Dawn” to save their country? @dhookstead says it might be their only hope. pic.twitter.com/vaZA3ulu28 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 24, 2022

What a strange time. We’re living through history. That much is for sure.