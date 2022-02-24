REVIEW: ‘The 355’ Is An Unbelievably Bad Movie

I’m disappointed to report that “The 355” is a terrible movie.

When I first saw the trailer for the spy thriller, I was cautiously optimistic because the cast is loaded with talent. Sebastian Stan, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and other major stars are all in the film. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Unfortunately, it’s unbelievably bad.

The plot revolves around rival female spies teaming up in order to find an electronic device capable of causing absolute havoc.

Sounds fun, right? Wrong! It’s hard to explain just how bad it is. I’m almost upset with my girlfriend for picking it to watch. The only highlight of the movie was when my dad called and I had an excuse to step away.

The action scenes are so absurd that it’s downright comical. There’s a scene where these female spies take out an entire team of operators with the ease of me getting a beer out of the fridge.

I have nothing against a little female power in films, but it needs to be realistic. In the history of the world, is there any record of a small group of women absolutely annihilating some operators? Once?

“The 355” is laughable, dumb and none of it is really worth watching. Do yourself a favor and pass on this one and pass hard!