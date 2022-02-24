Russell Wilson Removes The Seahawks From His Twitter Profile Picture

Russell Wilson has sent shockwaves through the NFL with a very simple decision on social media.

As noticed by BroBible, the superstar quarterback of the Seahawks took down the profile picture of him in a Seattle uniform on Twitter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, his profile picture is a photo of him with his dad in high school. You can see an archived page of his old Twitter account here.

Now, I know everyone wants to freak out about this, but there’s really no reason to. It doesn’t mean anything at all.

Will Wilson continue to play for the Seahawks? I have no idea, but I do know freaking out about his Twitter account is a waste of energy.

Trust me when I say that a franchise quarterback in the NFL isn’t going to telegraph his moves using his profile picture on Instagram.

It’ll be handled by agents, team representatives and lawyers. It won’t be handled on social media. Russell Wilson is way too mature for that.

Time will tell what Wilson plans to do, but people need to stop panicking over him changing a damn photo.