Russian Authorities Crack Down On Massive Anti-War Protests

Authorities in Russia are acting quickly to breakup widespread protests against President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Thousands of protesters have been seen in Moscow following Russia’s offensive against Ukraine, with smaller protests springing up in other cities across the country. Russian state media warned citizens that those who participate in unsanctioned protests will be “arrested and brought to responsibility.”

About 1,000 people at this anti war protest right now. These are taking away protesters indiscriminately. I was briefly detained even though I was saying repeatedly I’m a journalist. pic.twitter.com/C8ZdMLDWON — Nataliya Vasilyeva (@Nat_Vasilyeva) February 24, 2022

The vibe in Moscow pic.twitter.com/2uuiNjfjfI — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022

A large crowd was recorded on video gathering in Pushkin Square in Moscow, not far from the Kremlin, in an anti-war demonstration. Demonstrators were reportedly being indiscriminately detained, with some journalists also detained by law enforcement. A large crowd in St. Petersburg also gathered before law enforcement ordered them to disperse. (RELATED: Former Boxing Superstar Vitali Klitschko Says He Will Take Up Arms To Fight Against Russia)

Pushkin Square, maybe less than 1000 meters from Red Square and the Kremlin, is the cite of a significant protest. These people know the risks of challenging the regime. They’re on the street in-spite of major personal costs. pic.twitter.com/bYEfbO91xG — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) February 24, 2022

Anti-war solo pickets like this are popping up in cities across Russia. It’s not much but they’re arrested almost immediately, often upon leaving their homes when the cops know to expect them. Here’s Sofya Rusova, co-chair of Russia’s Trade Union of Journalists. pic.twitter.com/5NVqdGyhFy — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) February 24, 2022

“Arrest Putin, Not Me” – A protester in Russia said during arrest.pic.twitter.com/JSlxNchUCd — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 24, 2022

According to protest monitor OVD-Info, nearly 2,000 people have been detained across 52 cities by Russian police. One protester being detained was seen on video saying “arrest Putin, not me.”

Russian popular sentiment appears to match that of Ukraine and the United States. An AP-NORC survey released Wednesday found that only 26% of Americans think the U.S. should play a “major role” in the conflict.