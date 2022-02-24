World

Russian Authorities Crack Down On Massive Anti-War Protests

(Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Dylan Housman Healthcare Reporter
Authorities in Russia are acting quickly to breakup widespread protests against President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Thousands of protesters have been seen in Moscow following Russia’s offensive against Ukraine, with smaller protests springing up in other cities across the country. Russian state media warned citizens that those who participate in unsanctioned protests will be “arrested and brought to responsibility.”

A large crowd was recorded on video gathering in Pushkin Square in Moscow, not far from the Kremlin, in an anti-war demonstration. Demonstrators were reportedly being indiscriminately detained, with some journalists also detained by law enforcement. A large crowd in St. Petersburg also gathered before law enforcement ordered them to disperse. (RELATED: Former Boxing Superstar Vitali Klitschko Says He Will Take Up Arms To Fight Against Russia)

According to protest monitor OVD-Info, nearly 2,000 people have been detained across 52 cities by Russian police. One protester being detained was seen on video saying “arrest Putin, not me.”

Russian popular sentiment appears to match that of Ukraine and the United States. An AP-NORC survey released Wednesday found that only 26% of Americans think the U.S. should play a “major role” in the conflict.