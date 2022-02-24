All Of The Places In Ukraine Putin Bombed Just A Day After Claiming He Was Just Sending ‘Peacekeeping’ Forces

After vowing to send Russian troops into the Donetsk and Luhansk territories for “peacekeeping” operations, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale bombing campaign throughout Ukraine.

Putin announced early Thursday morning in Russia that he had decided to conduct a “special military operation in Donbas.” Putin said he did not want to occupy Ukraine but “demilitarize and de-Nazify” it. The Donbas region is located in southeastern Ukraine and is occupied by two separatists groups, the Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic. Putin recognized both territories in an anti-Ukraine speech Monday.

Shelling and missile strikes were reported across Ukraine early Thursday, as Russia launched attacks on major cities and airports and troops moved over the border. Here are maps tracking the invasion. https://t.co/NqHp6wEABs — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2022

Despite Putin’s claim that military operations would be limited to the Donbas region, Russian forces have launched a bombing campaign throughout the nation, with explosions occurring in the capital Kyiv and other major cities, Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted.

To clarify what is underway is a full scale & comprehensive military assault throughout #Ukraine Airborne & amphibious landings,missile strikes from air,ground & naval forces, electronic & cyber attacks & a large ground force to occupy a large swath of territory — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 24, 2022

Explosions were reported near Kyiv, Lutsk, Odessa, Kherson, Lviv and several other locations outside of the Donbas region, The New York Times (NYT) reported. The Associated Press (AP) reported Russian military vehicles were seen entering Ukraine from the north near Belarus and from Crimea in the south. Russian troops in the north who were stationed there for military exercises were likely staged there ahead of an invasion into Kyiv, The NYT reported. At least 40 soldiers have been killed, according to the AP.

A state of emergency was declared across Ukraine. Russia claimed Thursday to have neutralized Ukrainian military operations, with airstrikes turning into ground invasions, according to ABC News.

Ukrainian government and banking websites fell victim to widespread cyberattacks Wednesday, according to the AP.