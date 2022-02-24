Massive Shark Gets Spotted Near Paddleboarders In Scary Video

A massive shark got incredibly close to some people paddleboarding off the coast of Florida.

In a YouTube video shared by WPBF 25 News, a gigantic hammerhead shark was picked up on camera swimming right underneath some people paddleboarding in Palm Beach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the unsettling situation below.

Folks, how many videos like this do I need to show you before we all agree that staying out of the water is probably a wise idea?

Seriously, it seems like we have a new shark video every single day.

Massive Great White Shark Found On A Beach In North Carolina, And The Photos Are Terrifying https://t.co/arMLbHM1s3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 21, 2022

I don’t think we’re in a full-blown war against the creatures in the sea, but I can’t take it off the table. If it’s between us or the sharks capable of terrorizing swimmers, you better believe I’m choosing us.

If I was in complete control, we’d be dropping depth charges on a regular basis to keep our waters safe.

Spearfisherman Gets Terrifyingly Close To A Massive Shark In Horrifying Video https://t.co/ulwLqhJSgR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 23, 2022

Laugh at me all you want for my radical view of the situation, but last time I checked nobody got attacked by a shark while walking down the sidewalk. Stay frosty and don’t let the sharks win!