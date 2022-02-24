Superstar Actor Sean Penn Reportedly In Ukraine Filming During Invasion

Superstar Sean Penn is reportedly in Ukraine filming the invasion by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a documentary.

The 61-year-old actor is on the ground in Europe after being spotted Thursday in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv at a press briefing, Variety magazine reported.

The studio making the documentary, Vice Studios, confirmed to the outlet that Penn was in the country working on a film. (RELATED: Joy Behar Laments How War In Europe Has Interrupted Her Travel Plans)

Sean Penn is on the ground in Ukraine filming a documentary about Russia’s invasion, Vice Studios confirmed. The filmmaker appeared at a press briefing Thursday in Kyiv listening to government officials speak about the crisis. https://t.co/k88WDgbtGw pic.twitter.com/mSJas55W2v — Variety (@Variety) February 24, 2022

The “Mystic River” star was last seen in the sovereign country in November 2021 where he was getting prepared for his upcoming documentary. Photos of the superstar meeting with members of the country’s military were shared at the time by the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Marco Rubio: Sean Penn’s Interview With El Chapo Is ‘Grotesque’)

“Penn has visited the Office of the President and spoken with deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk, as well as local journalists and members of the Ukrainian military,” Newsweek shared at the time.

“The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country,” a translated statement from the Office of the President of Ukraine read, according to Newsweek. “Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.”

“Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians,” it added. “The more people like that — true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom — the quicker we can stop this heinous invasion by Russia.”