Superstar Actress Zoe Kravitz Steals Show In Cutout Sleeveless Batman Dress At Film’s Premiere

Superstar Zoe Kravitz clearly stole the show when she stepped out in a cutout batman dress during the premiere of “The Batman” in London.
The 33-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning Wednesday in a black halter, floor-length number with cutouts that looked like the Batman symbol as she posed on the red carpet at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London.
She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled black and black high heels.
To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.
The “Divergent” star and model’s social media account is also a can’t-miss, with some of her more unforgettable looks.
Kravitz plays Catwoman in the new Batman film across from Robert Pattinson, who takes his turn playing the caped crusader. The movie comes out in the U.S. March 4.