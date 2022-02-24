Joy Behar Laments How War In Europe Has Interrupted Her Travel Plans

“The View” co-host Joy Behar lamented on Thursday how war in Europe has interrupted her travel plans.

During a panel discussion on the ABC talk show, the co-hosts discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and what that means for the rest of the world.

“I’m scared of what’s going to happen in western Europe too,” Behar shared. “You know, you just plan a trip. You want to go there, want to go to Italy for four years, and I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic, and now this.” (RELATED: ‘A Nation Of Golden Retrievers’: Joy Behar Mocks Americans Who Didn’t Want Vaccine Until Free Donuts Were Involved)

WATCH:

“You know, it’s, like, what’s going to happen there too?” she added. “And, you know, this guy [Putin], he’s a singular sensation in a certain way. You know what I mean? I don’t know that the whole — that he has that much support in his country like you say, and maybe that has to be addressed because we’ve seen this movie before, in the last century.” (RELATED: Biden Says US Believes Putin Has Decided To Invade Ukraine, Will Target Kyiv)

Sarah Haines noted how people thought Putin was going to “back down” when we [United States and others] stood up and “he didn’t.”

Behar then asked if it scared people that those on the “right in this country” are allegedly on Putin’s “side,” without providing names. Co-host Sunny Hostin claimed it was a “parallel” to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“People thought they could just take the election, and I think that’s why you see so many people on the right thinking that this is okay,” Hostin claimed, again without naming who. “This is the fall of our democracy in the world. In the world.”