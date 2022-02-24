This Family’s Decades-Long Military Service Ended Due To The COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Hayden Robichaux was booted from the United States Marine Corps this month because he would not get the COVID-19 vaccine. He, his brother, Hunter, and their dad, Chad, who are all Marines, joined the Daily Caller News Foundation to discuss their family’s service to the country for over 80 years, their thoughts on the vaccine mandate for the military and more.

“The Marine Corps has always recognized the threats posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic as a readiness issue, which is why we have consistently emphasized the importance of receiving the vaccine,” Marine Corps spokesperson Capt. Andrew Wood told the DCNF. “The speed with which the disease transmits among individuals has increased risk to our Marines and the Marine Corps’ mission. To date, approximately 88% of Marines who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 were unvaccinated at the time of their hospitalization. We are confident the vaccine protects our Marines, our communities, and the Nation. We are still ready to fight and win our nation’s battles should we be called.”

WATCH:

